Economy: Don't inflate Trump's growth rate

Re: “`We aren’t Trump’ is risky bet for Democrats,” (TNT, 1/31).
Andrew Malcolm’s column on the challenges faced by Democrats as they head into the 2018 mid-terms was mostly a swipe against the party’s leadership, which I will not dispute.
However, the writer then claims that the economy under President Trump is growing at “twice the rate” as under President Obama. That is simply not true.
A quick check on the very user-friendly website of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that, from 2012 to the end of 2016, real GDP grew at an average annual rate of 2.2 percent. For 2017, it grew by 2.3 percent.
A comparison of private sector job growth over the same period tells a similar story: The economy is growing at roughly the same pace in 2017 as it did in the previous four years.
