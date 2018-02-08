Jet noise: Why is Gig Harbor under assault?

It starts at 5:30 a.m. and some days lasts until after 10 p.m. It can be continuous. Each jet rumbles loudly in the air up to 3 minutes.
Before the first one is gone, the next one is coming. It can be so loud you have to turn up the volume on the TV.
Why did they start flying over Gig Harbor? This has not been their traditional flight pattern.
We did not choose to live under the jet traffic of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, but we did invest 38 years of time and income into living in a quiet place. It is now time for retirement, but all you hear are jets.
Writing to Sea-Tac using the noise abatement form is a waste of time. There is no acknowledgment unless you say something that sounds like terrorism. Then they instantly respond.
They don’t care about whose area is affected, only how many jets they can get off the ground.
