Trump: He’s winning war against news media

President Trump has waged a war of sorts against the mainstream media.
They, including this newspaper, are determined to discredit the president — something the Obama holdovers, Clinton campaign, FBI senior managers and Democrats in Congress have not been able to accomplish.
The economy is very strong (even Democrats admit it), the stock market up 30 percent since Trump was elected, unemployment at a record low, black unemployment at a 20-year low, and the same goes for Hispanic unemployment.
The passage of a new tax bill in December has already generated bonuses from more than 200 large and medium-size companies. In addition some companies have increased benefit packages and/or minimum wages for employees.
Never miss a local story.
This doesn’t take into account the more actual money employees will get in their paychecks starting in February.
Let’s face it, the media just won’t change their anti-Trump attitude and reporting.
As for myself, my small but growing 401K & IRA say thank you, President Trump.
Comments