Letters to the Editor

Russia probe: Mueller should terminate his investigation.

Hank Harwell

Browns Point

February 09, 2018 05:00 PM

Re: “Trump won’t halt release of classified GOP memo,” (TNT 2/2).

Democrats are now claiming that if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, it will create a constitutional crisis.

Trump shouldn’t have to fire him; Mueller should pull the plug on his investigation on his own since it was initiated on a false premise, as shown in this Republican memo.

Furthermore, if the investigation itself is unjust, how can any resistance to the investigation be considered obstruction of justice?

