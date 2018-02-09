Russia probe: Mueller should terminate his investigation.

Re: “Trump won’t halt release of classified GOP memo,” (TNT 2/2).
Democrats are now claiming that if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, it will create a constitutional crisis.
Trump shouldn’t have to fire him; Mueller should pull the plug on his investigation on his own since it was initiated on a false premise, as shown in this Republican memo.
Furthermore, if the investigation itself is unjust, how can any resistance to the investigation be considered obstruction of justice?
