Trump: He's totally bereft of family values

By Chuck Burton

Steilacoom

February 13, 2018 04:18 PM

Today I awoke on my beloved daughter’s birthday, thinking about how I strive to be an authentic person to my family and friends: honest and frank, loving, caring, compassionate and sharing, fair and helpful.

Then I thought about the imposter who is supposed to be guiding the nation, our larger family: belligerent, boastful, bigoted, mendacious, petty, insecure, jealous and spiteful.

A president whose idea of fun is a lawsuit or an exchange of insults. Distrustful and suspicious, a lone predator. Today even his wife goes anywhere he is not.

I am an old man, not rich or powerful or famous, but I sleep well at night, never having to turn on my favorite television station, desperate to hear someone saying something good about me.

