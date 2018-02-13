Hate crime: Fix law to allow for attempted murder

Re: “Kent man fighting for his life after alleged racist ‘rage’ attack,” (TNT, 2/1).
“It’s different out here. Everybody gets along. It’s so diverse.” LaDonna Horne’s words couldn’t be more true and yet so far away from the truth when it comes to the Pacific Northwest.
Unfortunately, a man’s life hangs in the balance of said differences, unity and diversity. There’s no amount of freedom fairs, “Black Lives Matter” signs, tech start ups, marijuana dispensaries, cold brewed, gluten free, environmentally responsible fodder, that’s going to change that.
After reading the article, I wasn’t surprised or even appalled at what happened. It seems par for being black in the Pacific Northwest.
My concern is that Julian Tuimauga wasn’t charged with first degree attempted aggravated murder with special circumstances. There’s a witness, surveillance footage and an admission.
Washington’s hate crime statute has a very low standard of 1st degree assault and malicious harassment, which needs to be seriously reconsidered by our elected officials.
What happened to DaShawn Horne is beyond tragic. It’s unacceptable and should be a rallying cry to change the law.
