Prosecutor: TNT's motives are suspect

Re: “Ex-deputy prosecutor will run against her former boss,” (TNT, 2/2).
I am perplexed as to the motives of The News Tribune when it comes to Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.
For months the TNT conducted a politically petty campaign of no merit demanding to search Lindquist’s private emails that he insisted had nothing to do with public business.
The TNT’s action forced the county to spend thousands of tax dollars fighting this zany pursuit and than blame Lindquist. There was nothing unethical or dishonest found.
Now the TNT appears to be in the role of the propaganda vehicle for Lindquist’s announced opposition in the next election. Taking the example of the TNT, she has thrown out accusations without providing any facts.
“Unhappiness with the politicized environment created by Lindquist”: Exactly what does that mean?
Does Lindquist’s priority of community safety first run counter to her legal philosophy?
The entire storyline the TNT has orchestrated opens to serious question the ethics and credibility of the paper.
