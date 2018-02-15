Olympics: Pence’s cold shoulder looks bad

Ugly American syndrome is alive and well in South Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics. It is a shame that the United States’ official representative could not even be civilized on the world stage where peace and friendship are being showcased.
Vice President Pence had the opportunity to offer his hand to Kim Yo Jung and the delegation from North Korea. Instead, he flat out ignored them, thus missing a chance to maybe open some kind of civilized dialogue between the two countries.
I guess it will be left to the president and his bragging about who has the bigger button and who can throw the bigger military parade.
