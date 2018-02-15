Jet noise: South Sound communities share burden

Re: “Jet noise: Gig Harbor under assault,” (TNT, 2/9).
Aircraft flyovers (with attendant noise) affect Puyallup and many other locations in Pierce County, too. Gig Harbor is no more special than any other community.
At various times we all are subjected to jet noise. Here in Puyallup we are subjected to it from Sea-Tac airport and McChord field traffic much of the year.
But now that you mention it, we have not recently had much jet noise in Puyallup. I guess it is Gig Harbor’s turn.
Get used to it until the traffic is rerouted over here again.
