Lakewood police: Punitive damages send message

City officials of Lakewood have refused to acknowledge the very system that makes us America. A jury of our peers and a U.S. District judge declared that the killing of an unarmed black man in front of his four-year-old child was “malicious, oppressive or in reckless disregard” of Leonard Thomas’ life.
Lakewood officials want taxpayers to pay the $6.5 million that the jury decided was punishment for the officers’ misconduct. This sends a message that we, as a society, also refuse to acknowledge the findings by a jury,
The city says such an award is equal to financial death for the officers. Would it be safe to say then that an officer’s bank account is more important than the unnecessary loss of a black man’s life and the trauma his son will suffer for the rest of his life?
Read the facts of the Thomas case yourself.
America will only be great if we make it clear that all lives matter.
