School shooting: If only Trump's assurance were true

Re: “17 killed in Florida high school shooting,” (TNT, 2/15).
Here we go again. Right and left, our children and others are being gunned down, not by foreign terrorists but by homegrown Americans.
President Trump’ s address to our children afterward was that there are people “who will do anything at all to protect you.”
Anything, except of course challenging our extremely permissive gun laws. That is a no, no, because the gun lobby gives extremely generously to pro-gun candidates.
And so we are ruled by money because no NRA-supported candidate dare challenge that organization. Oligarchy comes to mind, not democracy.
God bless America and its guns!
Anyone lately pay attention to what Australia finally did in regards to its gun laws?
