School shooting: Don't blame guns for human failings

It is easy to blame the gun in a shooting. However, it was a person who carried, operated and pointed it. Gun control advocates refuse to hold the people accountable.
The high school shooter in Florida was known well in advance. The FBI was notified of this individual, the local law agency was aware of him, and they did nothing.
Are we now going to hold automakers accountable for drive-by shootings, drunk drivers and hit and runs? Are we going to outlaw some vehicles because they look evil? What about people? Are we going to outlaw some because they look evil as well?
I grew up in the 1970s. We had guns in vehicles at high school and at work because of deer, dove, pheasant and duck seasons in California. Getting your first rifle or shotgun was a rite of passage.
But we never had shootings either. We had God in our hearts and respect for others, even if we didn’t agree with them.
And our video games weren’t so violent. Neither were the music, movies and television shows.
Comments