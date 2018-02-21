Medicare: Cuts would hurt Boomers badly

Re: “Trump’s infrastructure plan is a great, big fraud,” (Eugene Robinson column, 2/13).
I was particularly struck by this comment: “His (Trump’s) budget cuts $554 billion in Medicare spending over 10 years …”
Given we are in the midst of an historic increase in the number of Medicare beneficiaries due to the Boomer generation, this cut makes no sense to me.
Many Boomers, now on Medicare, began their working careers in the 1960s. People like me, who have worked continuously since that time, have had annual Medicare taxes taken out of our paychecks.
Granted, costs and technology have escalated, but our taxes have escalated as well. Policy makers have known since at least the 1980s that this age cohort would be aging into Medicare now.
This leads me to an unsettling conclusion. Is the president’s budget telling us the Medicare population is expendable?
Merriam Webster defines genocide as: the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political or cultural group. Could this possibly be what our leaders are thinking?
