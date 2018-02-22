School shooting: Join me in drafting a state initiative

Re: “Still time for voters to fix gun age law,” (TNT editorial, 2/20).
This grandmother of two young school students has had enough! If the Sandy Hook shooting five years ago didn’t motivate Congress, can I believe the recent school shooting in Florida will?
Here in Washington state, a reasonable bill raising the age to buy an automatic weapon from age 18 to 21 appears to have died in the Legislature.
On Saturday morning, I started to draft an initiative, thinking that while I can’t influence others in Congress, maybe my own fellow Washington citizens have more common sense.
This morning, I read the TNT’s editorial asking for an an initiative. I am not an expert on gun laws, but I have a rough draft being reviewed by attorney friends.
There may be other individuals or organizations who are already working on this. If so, let’s join forces. Let’s get this going. Contact me at carol.cate.webster@gmail.com.
