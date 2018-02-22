Jet noise: Besieged cities not taken seriously

Re: “Jet noise: Why is Gig Harbor under assault?” (TNT letter, 2/9).
I read this letter with a bit of delight, not because of the jet noise the writer is suffering but because someone else in the South Sound shares my concerns.
We have lived here 31 years, and our home was never in the landing zone of Sea-Tac Airport. When the sky is clear, the noise starts early in the morning and runs until after 11 p.m. Some days they fly overhead every 1.5 minutes.
It makes it impossible to sit outside on our deck. On cloudy days, when planes land from the north, it is not so bad.
We have jets converging from the south, west and east as they head north to land.
I agree with the letter writer that unless you are threatening terrorism, your complaints fall on deaf ears.
So much so that when I called and explained my concerns about now being in the flight path and the effect this has on the resale value of my home, the call taker laughed and told me to only show my home on a cloudy day.
So much for the Port of Seattle trying to be a good neighbor.
