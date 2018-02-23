Volunteers: Tacoma pride for helping needy

I have been a weekly volunteer at Nativity House in Tacoma for several years. I have worked in the kitchen and also been able to serve those in need of a meal.
Last week, for the first time, I volunteered at the Rescue Mission and was able to deliver food and blankets, hats, gloves and hygiene products to people in homeless encampments.
While preparing sandwiches to deliver, I saw many volunteers preparing and serving dinner at the mission. I was able to see the warehouse filled with donations from the generous citizens of Tacoma.
Once again I was amazed by the caring of others.
Both in the homeless encampments and in the soup kitchen, I have witnessed people going through a tough time and who are polite and who choose to express their gratitude.
I also visited Tacoma’s tent city on a Friday at 10 p.m.; everything was calm, clean and organized.
I write to thank our community for its generosity and to assure us all that we are making a difference in the lives of many and that they are grateful.
It indeed takes a village, and I am proud to be part of one.
