Gun control: Slippery slope theory is hogwash

I disagree with the gun advocates’ argument that government will start by banning semi-automatic rifles and eventually everything.
The number of people who would like to see all guns banned is hugely outnumbered by Americans who want overly potent guns outlawed but not basic rifles and pistols as spelled out in the Second Amendment for self-protection.
According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28 percent of Americans would like to see guns completely banned other than for police, etc., while 71 percent believe Americans should be allowed to own guns. (That 71 percent includes me.)
Frankly, I’m tired of the “slippery slope” argument being used as a justification for insane weaponry when it simply isn’t supported by how Americans really feel.
