Letters to the Editor

Gun control: Slippery slope theory is hogwash

By Mark Harrison

Tacoma

February 23, 2018 04:52 PM

I disagree with the gun advocates’ argument that government will start by banning semi-automatic rifles and eventually everything.

The number of people who would like to see all guns banned is hugely outnumbered by Americans who want overly potent guns outlawed but not basic rifles and pistols as spelled out in the Second Amendment for self-protection.

According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28 percent of Americans would like to see guns completely banned other than for police, etc., while 71 percent believe Americans should be allowed to own guns. (That 71 percent includes me.)

Frankly, I’m tired of the “slippery slope” argument being used as a justification for insane weaponry when it simply isn’t supported by how Americans really feel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

View More Video