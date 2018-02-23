Letters to the Editor

School shooting: There must be a way to come together

By Tim Tengesdal

Elk Plain

February 23, 2018 04:53 PM

Some years ago I received a call from a leader in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) movement in response to a letter to the editor I wrote. The letter was about using their model to avoid toxic gun issues to address societal violence.

MADD’s success comes from the simple goal of preventing drunk driving. Their toxic issue is alcohol. The MADD leader told me they have to remind members the goal is to address drunk driving, not the evils of alcohol.

It seems to me the MADD model is still a viable approach to pull everyone together to work on addressing the causes of all violence while avoiding the divisive issues that have wasted resources and continue to cost lives.

