School shooting: Picture worth a thousand words

The TNT’s front page photo on Feb. 15 accompanying the article about the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting stopped me in my tracks. I think it should win an award for excellence in photojournalism.
The boy-man looks so tall and strong, his expression calm. There is such tenderness in the way he rests his chin on his mother’s head, which he cradles in his left hand, while his right arm pulls her close for mutual comfort.
Her expression is one of relief and grief, perhaps combined with a bit of survivor’s guilt that her handsome son is well, while many other families face terrible loss.
Kudos to Miami Herald photographer Al Diaz for freezing this iconic moment in time.
Comments