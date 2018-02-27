Gun control: Brave youth must stay vocal

It has taken our youth speaking out after the horrible school shooting in Florida to start a rumble in this country, and I hope it will grow, They speak to their parents and adults of this world that they are tired and scared of what this country has become.
They are the future voters and decision makers, and it is time for our leaders to become honest men and women and recognize the future horror they are leaving to our youth, and listen to them.
Continue to speak out and put pressure on your legislators and local officials and anyone else in leadership roles. Do not give up.
We must take control of this horror that creates sadness in all ages and all people.
Never miss a local story.
To our youth I say: We need you now!
Comments