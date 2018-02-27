Gun control: This teacher sees kids become leaders

I am in my 37th and last year of teaching. With the latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida I am witnessing a genuine shift. Quickly the standard “thoughts and prayers” are falling by the wayside.
It has fallen upon students to take up the banner of reasonable gun control. How can you argue when they look at us as their mentors, parents and political leaders becoming obstacles to rational solutions?
In the 1950s and early ’60s, it took hundreds of high school students willing to be arrested at marches, lunch counters and drinking fountains to end overt segregation.
A decade later, it was high school and college students willing to march against the war in Vietnam to accelerate the conclusion of it.
And I can assure you that while the initial passion will dissipate, I know students well enough that these times/years are what cement their views as future adults.
Therefore, as has happened at times before, “the children shall lead.”
