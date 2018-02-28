Immigration: Why let detention center stay?

The Northwest Detention Center, operated by GEO Group Inc., has been doing “business” in the Port of Tacoma for over 10 years.
Washington state has filed suit against GEO, the second-largest private prison provider in the country, for not paying workers the minimum wage. The lawsuit asks the court to order GEO to give up millions in ill-gotten profits. (Washington Attorney General, Sept. 20, 2017.)
In Colorado, a previous case on similar grounds against GEO reached class-action status after a federal judge’s ruling. It’s the first time a class-action lawsuit accusing a private U.S. prison company of forced labor has been allowed to move forward. (Washington Post, March 5, 2017.)
In Arizona, where GEO operates two state prisons in Florence, it will pay $550,000 settling federal and state lawsuits for sexual harassment and retaliation. (The Republic, Jan. 8, 2018.)
In Mississippi, federal investigations of GEO revealed kickbacks and bribery schemes associated with nearly $1 billion in state contracts for prisons and related services, which initiated criminal prosecution of public officials. (NPR, April 24, 2012.)
Why would the Tacoma City Council support, and the Port continue to allow, this company to operate its morally questionable “business” in our community?
