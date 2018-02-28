Taxes: Regressive system fails progressive state

Re: “Pierce County’s valentines are higher property tax bills,” (TNT, 2/14).
This story about funding a finally-constitutional public education system with property taxes not only buried its lead, it read like an op-ed from some “all taxes are theft” wing-nut.
When I moved to Washington a few years back, I was flummoxed to learn that a place so progressive in so many ways has the most regressive possible tax structure, and refuses every opportunity to amend.
Citizens here howl when their property taxes go up to fund necessary public goods like education and infrastructure.
They wail about high car registration costs for transportation options we needed years ago.
They grouse when another sales tax surcharge is added to their grocery bill to keep the lights on at the library.
Who can blame them? Money is tight these days if you’re not a CEO. Which is why I wonder: How can Washingtonians allow the 1 percent to avoid paying their share by nixing any discussion of an income tax?
Regressive tax structures burden those who can least afford it. Let’s fix that, and let those who have the most to gain pay a fair share.
