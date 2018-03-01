Homeless: Portable toilet removal not helpful

Re: “Puyallup council’s crackdown on homeless lacks compassion,” (Matt Driscoll column, 2/15).
I am stunned by Council member Jim Kastama’s approach to dealing with people who are homeless in Puyallup. Not wanting to “condone” unwelcome behavior is his excuse for removing the portable toilets downtown.
No one can take issue with the fact that Puyallup has seen a sharp increase in the number of people who are homeless. The increase has presented challenges. However, Puyallup has a notorious history of failing to address the real and serious issues of homelessness.
If we can’t generate the needed compassion and a sense of human dignity, perhaps we can, at least, get practical.
Never miss a local story.
Homelessness is a pervasive issue for every community. We can no longer simply shoo people away and expect someone else to take care of the problem.
Kastama says “strong leadership” is needed. I agree! We need the Puyallup City Council to exercise it in finding long-term solutions.
In the meantime, leave the portable toilets where they are. They are a great equalizer and a reminder that we all have common basic needs.
Comments