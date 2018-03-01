Legislature: Keeping secrets deepens public distrust

Re: “Legislature exempts itself from public disclosure law,” (TNT, 2/24).
After reading about this cosponsored, bipartisan bill that sailed through both houses of the state Legislature with almost no discussion or opposition, I’m appalled by the shameless, self-serving hubris of our elected officials on both sides of the aisle.
The fact that the law will be retroactive makes it fail the sniff test even more miserably. It’s no wonder so many voters no longer like or trust them.
Voter oversight through public disclosure laws ensures legislative accountability to those who elected them. Perhaps the time has come for a bipartisan grassroots movement to clean house in Olympia.
Never miss a local story.
A good start would be a voter initiative to kill this awful legislation.
Comments