School shooting: Make buildings more secure

By Robert S. Masko

University Place

March 01, 2018 04:31 PM

Schools are coming under attack with great regularity. We need some immediate action while we wait for more long-term plans and solutions.

We need solutions geared toward saving lives regardless of how we feel about gun legislation. Those solutions include:

To maintain and expand our school resource officer programs; enhance radio capability between schools and law enforcement; entertain the idea of having ballistic shields at schools; install more reinforced doors and deadbolt locks in key areas at schools.

We need to do a better job of limiting entrance and exit points at schools. Metal detectors should be available for schools.

Funding needs to be made available from federal, state and local sources to pay for these immediate needs.

The time to do it is now.

