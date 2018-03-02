Public records: Legislature brutally efficient when it wants to be

Re: “Legislature exempts itself from public records law,” (TNT, 2/24).
Most of us find it too easy to be cynical about our seemingly dysfunctional Legislature (school funding, capital budget, etc.).
Take heart from the recent evidence of how really special our legislators can act. Overwhelming bipartisan majorities in both the Senate (41-7) and the House (83-14), led by the Democratic and Republican Senate leaders, found a way to pass a 24-page bill just a day after it was introduced.
What produced this extraordinary efficiency? The bill would give the Legislature, for the first time, the power to conceal any records of its whole bureaucracy, with no effective deadlines for making decisions, no accountability nor independent court review, and no penalties whatsoever for even the most blatant cover-ups.
The bill also boasts the efficiency of simultaneously trying to wipe out a recent court ruling that the Legislature is subject to the same broad disclosure requirements (under the 1972 Public Disclosure voter initiative) as all other state and local officials.
Mere cynicism is not easy at all for such a depraved rush-job power grab and such a flagrant attack on open government.
