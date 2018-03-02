NRA: Group's outsized influence must end

According to various articles I have read, the NRA has 5 million members. The population of this country is over 300 million.
We allow this minority lobby group to write laws for Congress, to block federal research into gun violence and to threaten elected officials with retaliation if they do not vote as told.
And they wave the Second Amendment around like it is the only one in the Bill of Rights.
In a recent speech, NRA chief Wayne LaPierre trashed the free press and went after our federal law enforcement over the shooting in Florida.
I did not see one member of the press with an assault weapon or any member of the FBI shooting students at that school.
What I did observe was a highly inflammatory propaganda speech that could have been written by the Russian KGB.
For the sake of our society, it is time to put this lobbying minority group at the bottom of the list for formulating policies about citizen safety in our nation.
Profit motive is hardly destined to save lives; so far, it has cost quite a few courtesy of their hold on our Congress.
Let’s show them what freedom really means and also the exit door from America.
