Guns: Don't hold breath for a 28th Amendment

The rhetoric from both liberals and conservatives regarding either doing away with the Second Amendment or shouting about what rights it guarantees is not helpful in moving forward the conversation about protecting citizens from gun violence.
First, both sides should educate themselves about constitutional law. The only way to “get rid of” an amendment is to replace it with another. Specific steps are required, and space prevents me from listing those.
Suffice it to say that this country is so divided, so polarized and this is such an emotional topic, that you’re never going to get a 28th Amendment passed.
It would be far more useful to stop the hysterical propaganda and fear mongering and for both parties to reach across the aisle and engage in constructive conversation.
We need laws that protect the rights of responsible gun owners but are also common-sense actions -- laws that don’t infringe on those rights, but protect all citizens from senseless carnage.
