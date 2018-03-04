Syria: U.S. involvement defies explanation

There never has been a war with so many combatants: Turkey, Kurds, Russia, pro-Assad, anti-Assad, remnants of Isis, Iran, Israel and 3,000 U.S. troops. Why are we involved?
It started with a rebellion against President Assad, propped up by Russia, which has bases there and has also suffered casualties. Let’s hope there is no clash between them and the troops we have there.
The big losers are the 22 million Syrian people, 5 million of whom have fled, mostly to Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon. The refugees are not wanted in Europe or here.
So many parties are shooting at each other. We pray it does not lead to World War III.
