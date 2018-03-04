Golf course: Selling to developer not final word

The current owners of the Highlands Golf Course, a group of 18, are looking to sell and exit.
I can’t blame them. Golf is a declining industry right now. They purchased a small, run-down course in 1981 and incredibly revived it. Some version of the Highlands Golf Course has been around since 1931.
It is a gem and rare thing to have in our neighborhood and community.
Some owners think they can easily get out of the original agreement and zoning of their land as “open space.” Selling to a developer would bring them top dollar.
Not so fast; the group that holds that power is the City of Tacoma.
I have spoken at a citizens forum against the sale and possibility of homes being developed on the land. My neighbors and community really hope the City Council and Planning Division will take a hard look at this and consider the future citizens of Tacoma.
Open space is going away and must be preserved.
Please help support the course. Help support the original agreement and maintain the open space. We hope a new owner and operator can be found to keep the golf course alive.
Comments