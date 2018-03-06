School shooting: U.S. needs moral, spiritual renewal

Young people from Florida are eloquently speaking out about gun control, demanding that something be done to save the lives of people like themselves.
What they fail to grasp is that the problem isn’t guns. We are facing people problems, not gun problems, and more gun laws will not fix them. We have to fix people.
Hundreds of young people kill themselves each year. Four of the 18 “gun incidents” in schools this year were students killing themselves.
Hundreds of veterans also kill themselves each year. Tens of millions of Americans abuse drugs and alcohol. Many will die from their foolishness.
Young people and old alike will witness worse tragedies to come unless not just mental issues are addressed but moral and spiritual standards as well.
“Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by renewing your mind.” (Romans 12:2)
