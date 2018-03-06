Guns at school: Arming teachers a scary thought

President Trump has advocated arming some U.S. teachers. I agree that teachers and staff love their students, though I am not sure if they are capable in good conscience to shoot and kill a human being.
Arming teachers and adding to the number of people carrying a gun does not seem to be a realistic solution to gun violence in our schools or community.
As a retired teacher/counselor I would rather relate to my students than try to profile them. I have never shot a gun and am extremely frightened by the idea of my former colleagues being militarized to work in an educational setting.
And what message would we send our students?
Comments