School shooting: Give staff more lockdown control

The tragic massacre in Florida shows the naivete of more gun control laws.
There is insufficient funding for those charged with enforcing existing laws to do their jobs well. The various agencies involved don’t always communicate and work together well, and, the “lone wolfs” will always find a way to obtain firearms.
However, there is a simple, effective way to reduce the carnage, and that is to do what all public and private businesses are now doing: Implementing automatic locking doors in conjunction with access cards.
In the case in Florida, the suspect’s card could have been deactivated. Even if he was able to sneak in after another student, he would have been slowed everywhere he went.
In conjunction with automatically locking doors, all teachers could have an emergency lockdown control for their classrooms. Administrators, and others, could have the ability to lock down specific areas limiting how much territory the perpetrator could cover.
Finally, how about the ability to turn on the sprinklers? I bet the ability of a shooter to wreak carnage would be greatly reduced if he’s cold, wet and dealing with slippery conditions.
