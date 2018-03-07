TNT readers: Hate-mail column is a bum rap

Re: “Idiotic, snarky dweeb answers the mail,” (Matt Driscoll column, 2/25).
I agree with a previous letter writer that Driscoll appears to be cherry picking the most Bozo-sounding e-mails to respond to, with the intent to imply that anyone who disagrees with his views is a fringy name-calling idiot.
The message is loud and grating, with all the subtlety of a painfully petty Donald Trump tweet.
It might not be the best long-term policy for The News Tribune to be dissing and smearing a portion of its readership that overall continues to shrink in numbers.
