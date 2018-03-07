Letters to the Editor

TNT readers: Hate-mail column is a bum rap

Bill Acker

Port Orchard

March 07, 2018 05:16 PM

Re: “Idiotic, snarky dweeb answers the mail,” (Matt Driscoll column, 2/25).

I agree with a previous letter writer that Driscoll appears to be cherry picking the most Bozo-sounding e-mails to respond to, with the intent to imply that anyone who disagrees with his views is a fringy name-calling idiot.

The message is loud and grating, with all the subtlety of a painfully petty Donald Trump tweet.

It might not be the best long-term policy for The News Tribune to be dissing and smearing a portion of its readership that overall continues to shrink in numbers.

