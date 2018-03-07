Carbon tax: No exceptions for winged polluters

I find it hard to believe that the Washington State Ways and Means Committee failed to include aviation fuel in Senate Bill 6203.
Most of us consider our automobiles a necessity to get to and from our workplaces. However, when a pilot straps himself into his private small airplane for pleasure to see the sights, he will be exempt from the tax, all while polluting the air at a much higher and more alarming rate than our cars.
Even worse are the corporate and privately owned jets flying to and from golf courses, polluting at a far greater rate. And what about all of the commercial jets?
It is clear to me that the governor and this committee are only interested in raising money and not in cleaning up carbon emissions.
Comments