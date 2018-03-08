Puyallup: Growth happening at breakneck pace

I am a community college student who has lived in Puyallup my entire life. There is no other place that I will ever call home.
The community has always been enriched by lively events such as the downtown Farmers Market, Daffodil Parade and evening concerts in the park next to the Puyallup Public Library.
It’s no wonder why people are wanting to live here.
However, Puyallup seems content with tearing down the agricultural riches and vast forests that cover the hills in the name of building residential neighborhoods and industrial plants, leaving our roads packed full of traffic every day.
With each new neighborhood built from the ground up, people can expect more traffic on poorly patched roads, such as Shaw Road.
The roads that once housed the small-town farmers who built this community are now damaged, two-way roads that were never intended for such expansion.
I urge Puyallup leaders to slow expansion down.
