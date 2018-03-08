Northeast Tacoma: Area needs voice on City Council

With Tacoma City Council member Robert Thoms leaving for military service overseas, the council is now considering applicants to fill in during his six-month absence.
Fortunately, there are a great number of highly qualified people who have applied for the position.
Because Tacoma faces a super-critical decision concerning the interim regulations on the Tacoma Tideflats near Northeast Tacoma, it is extremely important that the council choose someone who actually lives in Northeast Tacoma.
Thoms represents District 2, which covers downtown and part of North Tacoma as well.
Permitting Northeast Tacoma to have a representative during these next six months would give just the right kind of voice at this critical time. Northeast Tacoma is located closer to the Tideflats than any other neighborhood.
With their own local representative, residents of that neighborhood will have someone to give their input to -- someone who is more likely to understand the unique issues Northeast Tacoma is facing.
