Guns: Why I own and carry a firearm

I am 64 years old, have lived in Tacoma my entire life, and it is very common to have a home or car break-in near where I live.
Everybody knows that even if the people responsible get caught, the courts will let them out to do it again.
Like most other people, I want to protect my family plus everything I have worked for. The courts have created a situation in this country where it is so easy to be a criminal and get away with it, but you never hear that in the gun discussion.
Local police do everything they can to get the bad guy off the street, but they get frustrated when the person they lock up one day is out the next to do the same thing.
The courts protect the criminal more than they protect the hard-working person.
That is why I carry a firearm.
