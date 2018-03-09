Trails: It's time to finish route to the mountain

The White House has released its proposal to revitalize and transform America’s infrastructure. It’s a critical debate about what projects to include, but I am disappointed that non-motorized trails were missing from the list.
Non-motorized trails are already transforming America. They provide healthy options to get outdoors and provide important mobility choices for people to safely get around.
Locally, Pierce County Parks recently completed the section of the Foothills Trail connecting South Prairie to Buckley. Now we need to concentrate on the route from South Prairie up Gale Creek to Wilkeson, Carbonado and connecting to Mount Rainier National Park.
Trails and greenways attract visitors from near and far. Many communities realize the economic potential of these highly desirable recreation destinations.
Never miss a local story.
The C&O Trail follows the route of the Potomac River for 184 miles between Washington, D.C. and Cumberland, Maryland. It receives around 5 million recreation visits annually.
Think of the visitors and value to Pierce County if our 50-mile trail were completed from Tacoma to Tahoma! Ask your Pierce County Parks to get it done!
Comments