Puyallup: Responsibility for homeless must be shared

Re: “Puyallup’s not homeless averse like critics claim,” (TNT, 3/5).
Drawing from my own experience, I know it can be uncomfortable to be confronted with people and situations unlike my own.
In that light, I can understand that the Puyallup City Council is fearful of a homeless population that seems very different from the good people of Puyallup described in Council member Jim Kastama’s viewpoint column.
However, the council cannot ignore its single, adult male constituents who are facing challenges such as addiction, mental illness, disabilities and now soaring housing costs.
Does the council see feasible options to provide services for these men and those impacted within Puyallup? If those solutions are not found locally, how does the council propose to subsidize the burden transferred to regional neighbors?
Our communities share the abundant beauty and economic benefits of this corner of the Pacific Northwest, and we also share the responsibility to find local and regional solutions for all who are impacted by chronic homelessness.
