Local columnist: TNT writer has anti-LGBTQ bias

Re: “Coffee and 2nd chances for teens under bridges,” (TNT reader column, 2/26).
As a mother, a non-profit employee and a member of the LGBTQ community, I am concerned about The News Tribune’s decision to continue to allow Angela Connelly to write for the publication.
First, you published her abhorrent bigotry of an op-ed in February 2016 under the guise of bipartisanship. Now you are empowering her to have access to the most vulnerable youth in Tacoma.
Are her “wrap-around services” going to include discriminatory anti-transgender bathrooms?
Connelly continues to actively campaign against fundamental equality, and I cannot condone her as a reader columnist or as someone with power and access to the LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness in our city.
Connelly and her group had their first fundraiser at Chick Fil A, the most inflammatory anti-LGBTQ brand in the country.
She may be a mom in our Tacoma “village,” but not a representative one.
