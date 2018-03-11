Gun violence: Vulnerable youth need more stability

In addition to restricting assault-type weapons and increasing school security, officials must establish protocols for dealing with disturbed individuals.
For example, two or more 911 or domestic violence calls from the same residence should instantly trigger an automatic search warrant, the right for officers to confiscate any weapons, and a visit to a mental health or family court.
Other measures could help create a more stable environment for vulnerable youth:
First, raise the age of adulthood from 18 to 21 in every state. This would give parents and legal guardians both the right and the responsibility to manage their children’s health care. It would also require states to continue supervising foster children and orphans after they graduate from high school.
Second, abolish the time-wasting privacy laws that prevent effective communication between medical professionals, family members and law enforcement.
Third, abolish well-meaning but unwieldy federal education reform laws. Redirect the money wasted on excessive testing to high school and college vocational programs.
Caring mentors and meaningful work can help youth increase their self-confidence and find a place in society. Staying busy can also keep them out of trouble!
