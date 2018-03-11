Letters to the Editor

Lewinsky: Reappearance in public eye unwelcome

By Liza Morado

Tacoma

March 11, 2018 03:09 PM

Monica Lewinsky does not deserve to be given any leniency in her Bill Clinton affair. She does not need to be contributing to the #MeToo movement, as she tried to do in a recent essay for Vanity Fair magazine.

Oh please, Monica, step aside. Go away.

She got involved with a well-known married man. She caused Hillary and Chelsea Clinton a lot of heartache by allowing that affair to develop. She made a choice when she got involved.

Did her mother never sit her down and explain the realities of life?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No. 1: No woman should ever allow her professional life intertwine with her love life, especially a supervisor.

No. 2: No woman should ever think a married man is fair game for hot pursuit.

That isn’t how it works. Marriage is a contract between two people and shouldn’t be taken lightly, by anyone. Hillary should have sued Monica for spousal estrangement.

Monica Lewinsky was not a victim. She was equally responsible.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

View More Video