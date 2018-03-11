Lewinsky: Reappearance in public eye unwelcome

Monica Lewinsky does not deserve to be given any leniency in her Bill Clinton affair. She does not need to be contributing to the #MeToo movement, as she tried to do in a recent essay for Vanity Fair magazine.
Oh please, Monica, step aside. Go away.
She got involved with a well-known married man. She caused Hillary and Chelsea Clinton a lot of heartache by allowing that affair to develop. She made a choice when she got involved.
Did her mother never sit her down and explain the realities of life?
No. 1: No woman should ever allow her professional life intertwine with her love life, especially a supervisor.
No. 2: No woman should ever think a married man is fair game for hot pursuit.
That isn’t how it works. Marriage is a contract between two people and shouldn’t be taken lightly, by anyone. Hillary should have sued Monica for spousal estrangement.
Monica Lewinsky was not a victim. She was equally responsible.
