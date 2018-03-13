Letters to the Editor

Safe schools: Armed volunteer patrols could help

By Douglas R. Leander

Tacoma

March 13, 2018 09:06 AM

How about considering these ideas for safeguarding our precious students:

First, we could use active-duty military, off-duty law enforcement and retirees in general to provide armed security patrols in each school. Many already have weapons training and may work for reasonable pay or volunteer.

Second, install scanners, like airports and courthouses, at one main guarded entrance. All other doorways will be locked, except to exit, and watched by school staff for attempts to enter.

Third, all students must provide a school-supplied picture ID when entering the secure entrance.

I hope Congress can also enact reasonable, comprehensive gun-control legislation.

