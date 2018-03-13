Point Ruston: Parking fees come with urban territory

Re: “Paid parking is coming to one of Tacoma’s most popular destinations,” (TNT, 2/13).
For a community that has long been excluded from access to our incredible waterfront, this announcement struck a deep nerve.
As someone who loves to take my family down to Point Ruston to walk, eat and play, I was super disappointed. Pay for parking? Ugh.
As an urbanite, however, I get it. These are the growing pains that we’ve been waiting for. We live in the fastest-growing region of the nation and are supposedly preparing for another million residents by 2040.
Never miss a local story.
Simply put, there isn’t enough space for everyone to rely on a personal vehicle for transportation. Those days are over.
We’ve grown accustomed to driving wherever, whenever we want. The true cost of our auto obsession is largely subsidized by taxpayer dollars, making it even harder to see another alternative.
We need more options, not more lanes. We need a system that moves people efficiently around our city, not just to Seattle.
Instead of jumping to the greedy-developer narrative, maybe we should elevate the issue of transportation to our elected leaders and let them know we expect a lot more.
Comments