Puyallup: One member doesn't speak for full council

Re: “Puyallup’s not homeless averse like critics claim,” (TNT, 3/5).
In this op-ed column, Council member Jim Kastama provides a rebuttal to an earlier TNT column written by Matt Driscoll.
In the rebuttal, Kastama makes statements regarding what will or will not happen in Puyallup or he uses the pronoun “we,” which could be misleading.
From our Rules of Procedure 11.2 (1): “Council members have the right to express their personal opinions on a topic; provided, however, that wherever doing so outside of a Council meeting, the Council member must carefully distinguish between his or her opinion and the Council’s policy or majority position, when such difference exists.”
Never miss a local story.
Kastama did not clearly distinguish between opinions stated in his article and the will of council.
In fairness, there is a considerable adjustment for a long-time state lawmaker to the very different rules that govern a panel decision-making body.
My goal is to provide clarity of the rule and the limitations of implicitly or explicitly speaking as an authority for the will of the entire council.
It is very rare that any single council member will speak for the council with the possible exception of the mayor.
You can hear individual council member contributions regarding homelessness in Puyallup at the March 20 study session.
Comments