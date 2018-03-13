Hilltop: Build a library, not homeless shelter

Re: “Will Hilltop Rite Aid become a youth homeless shelter?” (TNT, 3/4).
It seems that government and community leaders are upset they were not asked about the proposed youth shelter on Hilltop, but did anyone ask the targeted youth themselves?
Do they want to walk out of the shelter every morning to suspicious faces waiting for Tacoma Link? Did anyone ask if youth can be a part of the job training at Goodwill’s Coffee Buzz cafe across the street from the proposed shelter?
The issue is important but the approach raises questions.
I would like to see this group ask the Tacoma Hilltop Library Planning Committee if it could use $1.8 million. It has been working tirelessly for years to build a place for Hilltop families to safely bring their children to read.
Government and community leaders are well aware of the need and these efforts, but the money is not there.
For more than 100 years, the Tacoma library system’s physical infrastructure has been built up by private donations. That support is needed again.
