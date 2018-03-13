Democrats: Will their hypocrisy never cease?

From day one, the Democrats have used propaganda and lies to discredit President Trump.
First, without a scintilla of proof, they made up out of whole cloth that the president colluded with the Russians. Then they used their own false narrative to boycott the inauguration ceremony and obstruct everything Trump.
Who’s causing the division in this country? Republicans helped President Obama pass his stimulus bill. Democrats called Trump mentally unstable; one could only chuckle after Trump’s highly respected doctor called that “tabloid psychology.”
A TNT letter writer told us liberals are lovers not haters. Would all that love be before the rioting or after the destruction of property on college campuses?
After the breathtaking hypocrisy of the #MeToo movement, Democrats are still defending Bill Clinton. One called his sexual harassment of Monica Lewinsky a “consensual tryst” and another wrote that Democrats took care of their own.
Try some homework. Sexual harassment is about power, not consent, and after impeachment, Clinton was invited to speak at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
Democratic operative David Axelrod stated “everyone knew about Bill Clinton’s behavior and we looked the other way.” Political expediency outweighed moral values.
The voters sent the Clintons packing. Good for them.
