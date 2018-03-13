Cancer: Don't slash research funding

We hear on the news that the incidence of cancer is declining, but every week it seems we learn of newly diagnosed friends or family members.
That’s why I was shocked that the White House’s proposed budget for next year could cut medical research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by a minimum of $1 billion.
If implemented, the proposed cut to research funding would risk setting back the progress we are making, leaving breakthrough treatments in the test tube.
In 2018, it is estimated that 36,100 people in Washington will be diagnosed with cancer, and 13,000 people will die from the disease. These folks and their families are counting on research to treat and survive.
As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I am grateful to Sen. Patty Murray for her longstanding support of cancer research, and I urge her to continue to make it a priority.
Can we count on you, senator, to increase research funding, and to provide the NIH with at least a $2 billion increase in fiscal year 2018?
